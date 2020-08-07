At least 15 estate workers were killed and dozens more feared trapped after a massive landslide in the high range of Kerala's Idukki district as heavy rains pounded the area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 15 estate workers were killed and dozens more feared trapped after a massive landslide in the high range of Kerala's Idukki district as heavy rains pounded the area. Ten people were rescued and rushed to Tata General Hospital while around 57 others were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying at least 20 houses of tea plantation workers.

Teams of police, NDRF, SDRF and fire services rushed the spot to conduct rescue operations. The Kerala government has also asked the Indian Air Force to help in the rescue mission. However, bad weather hampered rescue efforts as more people remain trapped under the mound of earth.

Kerala Landslide Latest Update: 10 points

Extremely heavy rains pounded Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district, triggering a landslide in the area, killing at least five. Dozens of people are feared trapped with rescue operations still underway. Power lines in the areas have been disrupted due to the rains.

The death toll has risen to 15 in the landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district. 57 people still missing, rescue work underway, reported news agency ANI.

The state Health Department has dispatched 15 ambulances and a special medical team to provide medical assistance to those affected by the landslides in Idukki reported news agency PTI.

The government has also asked hospitals in the area to be prepared.

"The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operations in Idukki. The team was already stationed in the district. Another NDRF team from Thrissur was also directed to move to Idukki," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Kerala CM has also requested the Indian Air Force to help in the rescue mission in Idukki. However, bad weather has hampered IAF's rescue mission.

It becomes difficult for rescue teams to reach the spot as a bridge connecting the area also washed away in the rains.

Heavy rains also triggered landslides in Kodagu and Wayanad districts. Karnataka cabinet minister V Somanna visited the landslide affected areas in Kodagu district.

Meanwhile, r ain and landslide also disrupt the normal life of people in the Kurichiyarmala area of Wayanad. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region. Wayanad is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma