Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan To Walk Out Of Jail Tomorrow After Nod From Lucknow Court

KERALA journalist Siddique Kappan on Wednesday was granted permission to be released on bail by a sessions court in Lucknow. His bail bonds have been accepted by the court and he is likely to walk out of the jail on Thursday.

While responding if formalities related to Kappan's submission of sureties have been done in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, his lawyer Mohamed Dhanish K S said, "Sureties were presented in the court today. The court part is complete now. Release order sent to jail," as quoted by PTI.

He also mentioned that he is excepted to be released on Thursday.

Earlier on December 24, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail. Kappan was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police on his way to report the Hathras gang rape case.

He was granted bail on Friday in a case lodged by the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Kappan, who is also the secretary of the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with three others, while they were going to report an alleged gang rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.

Earlier on November 1, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow refused to grant bail to the Kerala-based journalist in the money laundering case.

On September 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan, who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In the order, Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, and Justice PS Narasimha had directed that the petitioner would be released on bail in the next three days after applying in the trial court.

