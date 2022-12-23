Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case After 2 Years Of Imprisonment

KERALA-based journalist Siddique Kappan on Friday was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, after spending two years in jail in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case against him filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh granted him bail today.

Kappan was granted bail three months after the Supreme Court in September granted him bail in a terror case — filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws. Kappan had knocked on the doors of the High Court after a Lucknow court denied him bail in the PMLA case.

Also Watch:

The Lucknow court had framed charges against Kappan and six other persons, in this case, earlier this month. The court had framed these charges based on a prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to a charge sheet, filed by the ED against the accused persons in February last year.

Those who are accused alongside Kappan are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak, and Ashraf Khadir. These individuals are members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India and its student wing - Campus Front of India, the police have claimed.

Siddique Kappan was on his way with three other persons to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the death of a young Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped by some upper-caste residents of the same village. Kappan was arrested by the UP Police even before he could reach the village and was subsequently charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Cops have countered the claims of Kappan’s lawyers, who said he was going to the village to report, by arguing that the accused was there to “disturb peace” as part of a larger conspiracy. The police recovered smartphones and laptops and claimed that the Kerala journalist wanted to use these equipment to disturb the peace.

(With agency inputs)