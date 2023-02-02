Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan, Booked Under UAPA, Walks Out Of Uttar Pradesh Jail After 2 Years

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of Uttar Pradesh jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Thu, 02 Feb 2023 10:25 AM IST
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of Uttar Pradesh jail on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

KERALA journalist Siddique Kappan who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) released from jail on Thursday after he was granted bail.

After accepting his bail bond, the Lucknow sessions court on Wednesday granted permission to release Kappan.

"I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now," Kappan told ANI while walking out of the Uttar Pradesh jail.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman allegedly died after being raped.

