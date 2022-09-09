Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan, Arrested Under UAPA Charges, Granted Bail By SC

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested by the UP police when he was on his way to Hathras in October 2020 when the UP district was in limelight over the brutal murder and rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by four upper caste men. The UP police charged Kappan with the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison. The bench imposed certain conditions on him including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

"Every person has a right to free expression...he is trying to show that the victim needs justice... Will this be a crime in the eyes of law?", the bench said.

Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the UP government, said On October 5, they had decided to go to Hathras to incite riots. The bench further added that there were protests at India Gate in 2011 also for Nirbhaya. The bench said, "Sometimes protests are needed to bring a change. You know after that there was a change in laws. these are protests".

Kappan was booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), saying he has close links with the extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kappan has "deep links" with terror funding/ planning organisations like PFI and its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). These organizations have allegedly been found to have connections with Al Qaeda-linked organisations like IHH in Turkey, the Uttar Pradesh government has said in its affidavit.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had rejected Kappan's plea for bail. He moved to the top court challenging the high court order. The top court is scheduled to take up the case for hearing on September 9.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Kappan and three others on October 5, 2020, from the Mant area of Mathura. Police had claimed that the accused were travelling to Hathras to disturb peace and harmony in the area.

The police had said it has arrested four people having links with the PFI in Mathura and identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich, and Alam from Rampur.

