Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: How 'Pervert' Mastermind Lured Other Accused, Victims Into The Act

The house, where the human sacrifice was carried out, at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District of Kerala. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

AS THE killings of two women in the name of human sacrifice shook the nation, Kerala Police on Wednesday revealed the gory details of the case and how the other accused and the victims were lured into participating in the act. The prime accused in the case, Mohammed Shafi, has been described by police as a "pervert" who carried out the crime for "sadistic pleasure" instead of money. However, the police said there was no evidence to confirm that the arrested trio engaged in 'cannibalism'.

The mastermind behind the crime, Shafi reportedly convinced the other two accused by using their irrational fears over black magic and told them that human sacrifice would help settle their financial issues, PTI quoted Ernakulam City police commissioner C Nagaraju as saying. The victims, Padma and Roslin, were reportedly murdered in a house at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District of Kerala.

Shafi is a history-sheeter with 10 other cases against him, filed over the past 15 years. He, along with a couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, was arrested by police yesterday. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday after the police team submitted a detailed remand report on the murders.

How The Human Sacrifice Case Unfolded

One of the victims, Roslin, had gone missing from Chalakudy in June. However, it was only after Padma was reported missing from Elamkulam on September 26 that the details of the crime began to surface.

Addressing a press meet Nagaraju divulged the particulars of the case: "All we had was a CCTV visual of a lady getting in a car with Shafi. Nothing else. Police team took the scientific route, traced them to the house at Elanthoor, questioned the couple and the whole incident unfolded."

Initially, Shafi refused to cooperate, but the police confronted him with various pieces of evidence and the statement of the couple, compelling him to come out clean. During his confession, the details of Roslin's death were also revealed.

All three accused had directly participated in the killings, however, the couple did not have a criminal history.

It began with Shafi creating a fake Facebook profile by the name Sreedevi in 2019. Bhagaval Singh, a traditional massage therapist, got in touch with this account. Shafi met the couple as someone sent by 'Sreedevi'. "He will make up any kind of story, trap anyone and even in this case, he made a fake profile and trapped Singh," Nagaraju said, as quoted by PTI.

He then conspired to carry out the human sacrifice saying it would bring prosperity in the couple's lives. The police also revealed that Shafi convinced the couple that the first sacrifice did not work, and another was needed.

While Shafi lured one of the women to Singh's house by offering her Rs 15,000 for sexwork, the other woman was promised Rs 10 lakh to act in a pornfilm.

What Transpired At The 'Murder House'

The two victims of human sacrifice underwent torture and had injuries in their private parts, according to the police remand report, which revealed the horrifying details of the incident. Readers are advised caution as the details given ahead could be triggering and disturbing.

The two women were tied to a cot and tortured. There were severe knife injuries on their private parts. One of the victim was cut into 56 pieces and the breasts of another one had been chopped off.

The victims were also strangled by the trio. Finally, their chopped bodies were buried in the pits on the premises of the couple's house in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. Further, the chopped body parts of the killed women were exhumed on October 11.

Cannibalism Angle Being Probed

While the possibility of the trio indulging in 'cannibalism' is being investigated, the police has established that the prime accused is a sadist, with a mindset to cause injury, harm and death.

Shafi has been booked in several cases, including theft and rape. In one of the cases, he raped a 75-year-old woman and inflicted injuries on various parts of her body.