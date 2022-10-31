Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Victim's Son Alleges Tamil Nadu Govt Not Taking Case Seriously

In the Kerala human sacrifice case, the son of the deceased, Selvaraj alleged that the Tamil Nadu government is not taking the case seriously and said that the killers will commit the same crimes even after their release from police custody.

These allegations were made by Selvaraj who is the son of the deceased Padma who was strangled by the prime accused Muhammad Shafi with the intention to make her unconscious, after which Shafi mutilated her private parts using a knife and slit her throat.

Padma who died in this horrific incident, remains were unearthed from a pit near the residence of the accused husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Selvaraj while addressing the media on Monday said, “I have met Kerala Chief Minister twice. He is not taking the case seriously. Even after filing a complaint, the officials are not helping us. DNA test should be done and the dead body should be released soon.”

He further added that he hails from Tamil Nadu and now suffering in Kerala. "We came from Tamil Nadu and are suffering in Kerala. After the death of my mother, there was no help from the government. I am sure that the killers of my mother will commit these types of crimes when they come out," he said.

He also expressed his failure to hire a lawyer to fight this case. Further, he mentioned his inability to attend her mother’s last rites as they have already lost 60,000 rupees for their stay in Kerala. "I don't have the ability to pay for a lawyer for the case. It is not even possible to perform the last rites of my mother. I already lost over Rs 60,000 to stay in Kerala. I also lost my job due to pursuing the case," he added.

According to the police reports, the main accused in the said human sacrifice case, Muhammad Shafi had approached the 52-year-old Padma on September 26. Padma used to sell lottery tickets in Kochi and Shafi lured her by offering Rs 15,000 for s*x work, which she refused in starting but later accepted and went to the residence of the other two accused in Pathanamthitta where she was strangled with a plastic cord around her neck.

The police’s remand report read that she was strangled with the intention to make her unconscious, following which Shafi mutilated her private parts using a knife and slit her throat. After that, they chopped her into 56 pieces and put the mutilated body parts into buckets, and buried them in a pit.

(With inputs from ANI)