Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: SIT Formed To Investigate Matter; Cops To Reopen Cases Of 12 Missing Women

THE KERALA Police probe team, which earlier this week arrested three persons in the case of suspected human sacrifice of two women in the Pathanamthitta district, on Thursday decided to probe the case of 12 missing women. The police officials, according to sources, have decided to reopen 12 cases in which women from the district have gone missing from 2017 onwards.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police chief Anil Kant has ordered the formation of a special investigation team to investigate the cases registered in connection with the murder of two women in the brutal human sacrifice case. Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan will be the head of the SIT to probe the case. The investigation team will work under the direct supervision of the department ADGP law and order.

Earlier on Wednesday, a shocking revelation came out in the remand report by the police in the 'human sacrifice' case. According to the report, one of the victim women was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the 'human sacrifice' case. The remand report further revealed that the accused Muhammad Shafi and the woman accused Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victims.

"On 26-09-2022, Shafi approached the 52-year-old Padma, who used to sell lottery tickets at Kochi. Shafi lured her by offering Rs 15,000 for s*x work. Then she agreed and went with Shafi to the home of Bhagaval Singh and Laila in the Pathanamthitta district. There, the accused strangled her with a plastic cord around her neck to make her unconscious. After that, Shafi inserted a knife into the vagina of Padma and then cut her throat for killing. After that, they cut her into 56 pieces and put it into buckets and then buried her in the pit," the report said.

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to the fore, Kerala police on Wednesday revealed that the alleged accused of the case possibly ate the flesh of the victims. In a press meeting, Kochi commissioner CH Nagaraju said that Shafi, the main accused, is a pervert and has a criminal past.

The issue came to the fore on Tuesday as three persons, including one woman, were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals, City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

Police arrested three persons, identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila. The Ernakulam magistrate court on Wednesday remanded all three accused on judicial custody for a 14-day duration which will end on October 26. Police are also investigating if any s*xual exploitation has been done by the prime accused.



(With Agencies Inputs)