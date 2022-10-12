Kerala Human Sacrifice Case | Cops Suspect Cannibalism, Victims Killed Within 24 Hours Of Kidnapping

A DAY after the shocking case of Human Sacrifice came to the fore in Kerala, the police investigating the horrific incident said that there is a possibility that the accused ate the flesh of the victims after murdering them. However, the police said that it will be confirmed after further investigation into the case.

"There's a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet," CH Nagaraju, Kochi Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Sessions Court on Wednesday sent the three accused -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and one Shafi -- to two weeks of judicial custody. While Laila has been sent to the Women's Jail, the other two will be housed at the Kakkanad Jail, also in Ernakulam district. Shafi has been named as the first accused, followed by Singh and Laila.

The accused couple -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila --used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in the Pathanamthitta district in their house. Their agent Mohammed Shafi in June and September brought the two women to the house, where they were brutally murdered by the couple as part of the ritualistic human sacrifice.

The police further said that they have found sadistic injuries on the private parts of the victims and further probe is on to find any sexual exploitation of the victim. The police also said that the prime accused Shafi is a pervert and had raped a 75-year-old woman in 2020. Meanwhile, all body parts of the victims have been recovered from the backyard of the accused's house.

"Body parts buried in the house backyard recovered, exhumed and videographed. Shafi, the main conspirator, trapped the couple, Bhagaval Singh& Laila, into believing that they've to conduct 'human sacrifice' ritual to improve their financial conditions", Nagaraju said.

"Shafi is a sexual pervert. There were sadistic injuries found on the private parts of these women. In 2020, Shafi raped a 75-yr-old woman and inflicted grievous injuries on her private parts as well. This indicates sexual perversion and psychopathic behaviour," he added.

"We're also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi. There are 8 cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case,": Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, who is heading the probe, said.

The issue came to the fore on Tuesday as three persons, including one woman, were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals. "Two dismembered bodies have been found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district. The murders were brutal and the women were killed within 24 hours after missing. The manner of killing is indescribable," the police had said.

According to the official, the murders took place on June 6 and September 26. Kadavanthra police registered the case in Kochi following the report of a missing woman which was filed in September. The arrested persons were identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.