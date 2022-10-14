Kerala Human Sacrifice: Accused Shafi Posed As Woman On Social Media; To Undergo Psychological Examination

THE MASTERMIND Mohammad Shafi in Kerala's “human sacrifice” case, which shook the nation, posed as a woman on social media. The accused account was named "Sreedevi" where he used photos of flowers as his display picture, the police said. Shafi pretended to be a holy man and offered to do pujas and rituals to bring the couple financial prosperity and relieve them of misfortune.

On Wednesday, Kerala police revealed the gory details of the prime accused in the case and described him as a "pervert" who carried out the crime for "sadistic pleasure" instead of money. The police also said that there is a possibility that the accused might have eaten the flesh of the victims after killing them. However, it added that there is no evidence to confirm that they engaged in cannibalism.

Mohammed Shafi to undergo psychological examination:

Kochi commissioner C Nagaraju on Thursday said that the prime accused Mohammed Shafi will be subjected to a psychological examination. A detailed forensic examination will also be conducted at the crime scene, including the house of the accused and the adjacent property at Elanthoor village in the Pathanamthitta district, where the victims' bodies were buried after being cut into pieces.

"Shafi is a sexual pervert and a sadist with a mindset to cause injury, harm, and death. We will conduct a proper psychological examination on him. An expert doctor from the Thrissur government hospital will conduct his psychological evaluation," Nagaraju, as quoted by PTI said.

The officer said Shafi is a history-sheeter with around 10 cases against him in the last 15 years. The cases range from the rape of a 75-year-old to simple theft and drunken driving. Shafi was arrested in that rape case but was on bail after the government had to free up space in prisons during the pandemic, keeping in sync with government regulations.

Post Mortem of victims over:

Meanwhile, the post-mortem on the two women's bodies was completed on Thursday at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. The post-mortem began on Wednesday when the bodies were brought from Elanthoor. As per media reports, only the skeleton was available for one of the victims - Roslin - while the body of Padma, the second victim, was found in 56 pieces.

Adoor RDO completed the procedural formalities after the post-mortem and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary. However, the bodies would be handed over to the relatives only after the results of the DNA test are out. It is learnt that a detailed report of the post-mortem including the nature of injuries and details on the internal organs of the deceased would be handed over to the special investigation team soon.

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. The first woman went missing on September 26 and the probe led to Shafi. On further interrogating him, police found the trio had earlier murdered the second victim in a similar manner in June.