The police the victim, who has been identified as Aneesh, was allegedly nabbed by his father-in-law Prabhukumar and his wife's uncle Suresh on Friday and killed in Thenkurissi region of Palakkad district.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: In another case of honour killing, a 27-year-old man was hacked to death by his wife's family members in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday evening, said the police.

An official at the Kuzhalmannam police station that the victim, who has been identified as Aneesh, was allegedly nabbed by his father-in-law Prabhukumar and his wife's uncle Suresh on Friday and killed in Thenkurissi region of Palakkad district. They have been taken into custody and a case has been registered.

Media reports suggest that Aneesh was in a relationship with the woman, who was from a rich family, from his school days. Despite resistance from their families, Aneesh and the woman, who has been identified as Haritha, married each other three months ago, the police informed.

The marriage between the two led to arguments between the two families and the woman's father and her uncle had threatened to kill Aneesh.

The police said that Aneesh and his brother were going on a bike on Friday when they were attacked by the woman his father and her uncle. The two attacked Aneesh with sharp weapons and injured him badly.

Following the incident, the 27-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said while adding that Aneesh's body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy at the Palakkad district hospital.

The officials have informed that a case has also been registered and they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of provocation for the murder. "Only after detailed investigations, we can confirm if it was an honour-based act," police said, as reported by The Week.

Kerala, meanwhile, has witnessed several honour killing incidents over the years. One such incident was the murder of Kevin Joseph who was allegedly killed by 10 people from his in-laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma