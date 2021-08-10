Justice Devan Ramachandran, while slamming Kerala government for not applying new COVID norms to prevent crowding outside liquour-selling/serving establishments said that the new guidelines should be implemented for BEVCO outlets as well.

Kochi/Trivandrum | Jagran News Desk: Kerala High Court on Tuesday slammed the state government for not applying the new COVID norms to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic for the queuing outside the bars and liquour shops run by Beverages Corporation (BEVCO). The new norms applied elsewhere for public gatherings – markets, shops and usual businesses – require the individuals to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine or they must carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

However, the norms reportedly do not apply to the individuals queuing outside the bars of Beverages Corporation-run liquor shops.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while slamming Kerala government for not applying new COVID norms to prevent crowding outside liquor-selling/serving establishments said that the new guidelines should be implemented for BEVCO outlets as well.

"It is baffling, surprising, incongruous, that government order of August 4 is not applicable for buying of alcohol. When the government order dated August 4 is applicable to everything else, why not for buying alcohol? Why is it not complied with in bars and BEVCO outlets? I want an answer to this," Justice Ramachandran was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The court said it was of the view that the government order should be applicable to such outlets also for the additional reason that it "would give an impetus to vaccination". If getting vaccinated is a requirement for buying alcohol, "more and more people would opt for it", the court observed.

Kerala reported 51.51 per cent of total COVID-19 cases recorded in India in past seven days, Health Joint Secretary Lav Aggrawal said in a routine press briefing on Tuesday in New Delhi. Kerala on Monday reported 13,049 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 105 deaths. The total caseload in the southern state climbed up to 35,65,574 cases. The Test Positivity Rate was also found to be at 13.23 per cent.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma