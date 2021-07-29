The survey, conducted between June 14 and July 6, further showed that Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns of the third wave of the COVID-19, which is expected to hit the country in August-September, the results of a serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states have developed antibodies against the coronavirus.

The survey, conducted between June 14 and July 6, further showed that Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4 per cent. The second state on the list with the highest seroprevalence is Rajasthan where 76.2 per cent of people were found to have developed antibodies against the COVID-19.

The findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts of India was shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. As per the findings, Seroprevalence in Assam is 50.3 per cent and Maharashtra 58 per cent, while it was found to be 75.9 per cent in Bihar.

The findings further showed that 75.3 per cent population have developed antibodies against COVID-19 in Gujarat, 74.6 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 73.1 per cent in Uttarakhand, 71 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 70.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 69.8 per cent in Karnataka, 69.2 in Tamil Nadu and 68.1 per cent in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised all states and Union territories to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR to generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures.

This was stated in a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries (Health) of all states/UTs. Referring to the findings, the Health Ministry has advised states and union territories to conduct seroprevalence studies of their own in consultation with the ICMR to ensure that those studies follow a standardized protocol.

The findings of such serosurveys can then be utilized quickly by the states to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to COVID-19.

"The national sero-survey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states," a statement said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan