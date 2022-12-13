Kerala Guv Vs Vijayan Govt: Assembly Passes Bill To Remove Governor As University Chancellor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan have been engaged in a power tussle over key appointments in universities.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to take away the power of the state Governor to appoint vice chancellors in state universities. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 removes the Governor from the post of chancellor in the universities.

The main Opposition in Kerala - Congress - objected to an academician being appointed to the post of university chancellor. They argue in favor of appointing a former Supreme Court or High Court judge to the post.

The Law Minister of Kerala, P Rajeev, had on December 7 introduced this amendment in the assembly. The amendment authorises a committee to appoint the chancellor. This committee will include the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, and the Speaker of the state assembly.

"The government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the field of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the chancellor of the university," the recently passed bill states.

A chancellor is a ceremonial role in universities across states in India. By convention, the governors of a state are appointed as the chancellor of all state universities. The person holding this post is appointed for a period of five years and shall be eligible for reappointment for one or more terms. He or she may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government.

The bill has been sent for the consideration of the subject committee.

Earlier this year, the Kerala government had appointed Dr Riji John as the VC of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. However, the Kerala High Court had struck down this appointment citing the absence of following the due procedure.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been at loggerheads with the Kerala government over the issue of appointing chancellors of university. Khan has often accused the Left front government in Kerala of using universities as political grounds.