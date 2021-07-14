It is the first time in southern state history, that a governor has raised his concerns about this social issue and has been fasting for it. According to the sources, in Raj Bhavan, the governor accepted the invitation from Gandhian organizations and decided to join the protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday began his day-long fasting at his official residency Raj Bhavan. The main motive behind his fast was to create awareness among people about the barbaric act of dowry. The fasting will be observed from 8 am to 6 pm today. Dowry has still been a major issue even in modern society. Women have faced n number of atrocities and also lost their lives due to the dowry system.

It is the first time in southern state history, that a governor has raised his concerns about this social issue and has been fasting for it. According to the sources, in Raj Bhavan, the governor accepted the invitation from Gandhian organizations and decided to join the protest. According to the Gandhian organisations, the main aim of the programme is to end atrocities against women. Along with that it also emphasises in making Kerala a safer place for women.

Whereas, last month the governor made an emotional appeal among the women to directly refuse if asked for dowry. On the other hand, later in the evening, before the fasting comes to an end the governors will also participate in a prayer meeting which will be held at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Through a video message, the governor said dowry is a "grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women" since women have played a major role in Kerala's growth. He also urged the youth to neither demand dowry nor say yes to it. He said Dowry is a punishable offense with imprisonment of up to five years. On the other hand, he also emphasised creating awareness against the act as it may take time for everyone to get fully aware.

Recently, the state has registered many cases against dowry and harassment. After which the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan appointed a woman IPS officer who will deal with such cases. The Chief Minister also launched an online complaint registration portal named 'Aparajita' which would address cyber-crimes against women and also register complaints of crimes against women including domestic abuse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen