Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: The NIA has found links between Dawood Ibrahim and the key accused in the sensational case that first came to the light on July 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday told a court that India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was involved in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Submitting a response to a Kerala court opposing the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case, the central probe agency said proceeds from the gold smuggling were "used for anti-India and terror activities".

"Accused Ramees KT and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold. In Tanzania, Rameez attempted to procure a licence for the diamond business. He later smuggled gold to the UAE," the NIA said.

"From the UAE, he brought gold to Kerala. Tanzania and Dubai are the main places where the D-company is active. In fact, D-company's affairs in Tanzania are handled by a South Indian named Firoz Oasis. We suspect Rameez's links with D-company. Rameez was caught by the Customs in November 2019 for smuggling 13 .22 mm bore rifles. This happened when the gold smuggling was taking place," it added.

The central probe agency further told the Kerala court that it has found a photo of the accused Sharafudheen holding a rifle in Tanzania, noting that it needs to examine diplomatic channels by keeping the accused in custody.

The NIA further claimed that another accused, Mohammed Ali, is linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and was chargesheeted by Kerala Police in Professor's palm chopping case. It, however, said that Ali was acquitted "after more than 90 witnesses turned hostile".

"From the limited data retrieved, material pertaining to the death of Indian original members of ISIS, posters in support of proscribed organisation SIMI convicted by this court, paper slips of cash transfers in lakhs have been retrieved," the probe agency said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala gold smuggling case came to the light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma