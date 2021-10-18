Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The death toll in Kerala due to the flash floods and landslides triggered by the heavy rains on Monday climbed to 22 after the state authorities recovered more bodies from Kottayam and Idukki districts. The officials have said that the rescue operations will continue, but fear that the death toll is expected to rise as several people are still feared missing.

Here are the Latest Updates from Kerala floods:

* The situation had slightly improved on Sunday after the rainfall intensity reduced in Kerala. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains would lash Kerala again from Wednesday "due to the influence of the eastern wind".

* The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala for Wednesday. An alert has also been issued for six districts for Thursday.

* Following the IMD's warning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to be cautious and advised them against inessential travel. "People should take precautions to avoid accidents. Follow the instructions of the authorities and shift if necessary. Avoid unnecessary trips," Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

* Vijayan has also informed that 105 relief camps have been set up across the state and arrangements are being made to start more camps. He has also asked people to prepare themselves to move to a relief camp if needed.

* Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Vijayan and discussed the situation in the state. During his conversation with Vijayan, PM Modi paid condolences to those who lost their lives and assured that the Centre would provide all necessary assistance to the state government.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured that the Centre would provide all assistance to Kerala, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely. "The Central government will provide all possible support to help people in need. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everybody's safety," Shah tweeted.

* Meanwhile, a massive rescue operation is underway in Kerala to help those affected. In a statement, the Indian Army said that it has deployed its companies in the affected areas to help the victims.

"Working since the late hours, the team was the first to reach the site at Kavali in Kottayam district and have been successful in recovering three bodies from the debris. The recovery operation became further difficult as the team had to clear the entire landslide only after the road was cleared for movement of the JCB", an Army release said.

* Similarly, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed multiple teams in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. It has said that directions have also been given to deploy five additional teams to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma