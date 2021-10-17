Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: At least 21 people have been killed and many are missing as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the army and airforce for rescue operations of those struck in the catastrophe. A total of 105 relief camps have been set up across Kerala in view of the situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the public to be extra cautious as the rain continues. He also asked the public to avoid unnecessary trips and follow the instructions given by the authorities and shift to safer places if necessary.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the continuation of rainfall for next 3-4 days at least. The weather forecasting agency has warned of thundershowers and strong winds across Kerala till October 17. However, there would be some relief even when rains would continue, especially for Kerala according to IMD.

Here are the top developments:

The low pressure area near Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea is currently weakening.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall activity in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Pudducherry in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the situation is expected to improve in Kerala as the situation the low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked.

A fresh spell is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala and other regions.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Sunday.

A red alert has been issued for dams Kaki in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar in Thrissur district, Peringalkuthu, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty and Kallar in Idukki district. A red alert has also been issued for the dams of Irrigation department in Chulliyarbin Palakkad and Peechi in Thrissur districts.

A blue alert has been issued for Ponmudi dam, Idukki dam in Idukki district and Pampa in Pathanamthitta.

An Orange alert has been declared in Vazhani, Chimmini in Thrissur district and Minkara, Mangalam and Malampuzha in Palakkad district.

105 relief camps have been opened across the state, and arrangements have been made to start more camps as soon as possible, if required.

The Centre has deployed 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state to carry out the rescue operations. two Army and two Defence Service Corps (DSC) teams have also been deployed.

The Navy and Air Force have also kept their teams on standby and said that they are fully ready to carry out rescue operations.

A Navy helicopter has also been deployed to distribute food parcels to Kokkayar landslide-affected areas.

The State Emergency Management Center is communicating with the police, fire force and land revenue control rooms. All concerned department heads have been directed to be prepared to deal with any kind of emergency.

Fishing has been banned in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts to date according to the latest warning by the IMD.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellayikadavu and Aruvipuram dams in Pathanamthitta Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts is rising.

The state government has also postponed the reopening of colleges in Kerala till October 20. It has also requested Lord Ayyappa devotees to refrain from visiting Sabarimala Temple on October 17 and October 18.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by the heavy rains.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha