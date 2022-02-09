Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: With a continuous reduction in COVID-19 cases across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has further eased coronavirus-induced restrictions and lifted the Sunday lockdown.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Vijayan held a COVID-19 evaluation meeting with all key officials.

Paving the way for the complete resumption of offline classes, all schools and colleges have also been asked by the state government to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February.

Last week, the state government had allowed students of classes 10, 11 and 12, and college students to attend offline classes from February 7. However, currently, classes are being conducted with only 50 per cent attendance.

"The evaluation meeting has instructed the health department to start a post-COVID registry to record the post-COVID symptoms and other health details. Post-COVID clinics have been opened and a state-level nodal officer has been appointed," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release, as reported by news agency PTI.

Kerala reported 29,471 fresh infections on Tuesday which raised the COVID-19 caseload to 63,23,378. The southern state had reported 22,524 cases on Monday.

The district-level categorisation for restrictions will continue, the release said.

The government had earlier imposed restrictions at the district level on the basis of the number of COVID-affected people admitted to hospitals and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups -- A, B and C.

Currently, only Kollam district is in C category -- where there will be the most stringent restrictions. While Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts are in B category, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are in A category.

Kasaragod does not fall under any such categories.

In districts falling under A category, social, cultural, religious, political and public events, weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people.

No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in the C category districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma