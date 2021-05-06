Kerala COVID-19 Lockdown: As the state government has announced complete lockdown in the state, here have a look at what will remain open and what will be closed during the lockdown:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Owing to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has imposed a complete lockdown from May 8 till May 16. On Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike with 41,953 active cases. Early, the state government had imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, with partial lockdown-like curbs during weekends. This decision was taken to curb the outspread of the deadly virus.

"As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19," read a tweet by the Kerala CM's Office.

As the state government has announced complete lockdown in the state, here have a look at what is open and what will be closed during the lockdown:

What's Open?

- Government offices can function with 50 per cent attendance of group A and B and 33 per cent attendance of group c and D category.

- Employees and vehicles of internet and telecom service providers will be allowed, but are required a valid ID card.

- Patients, pregnant women and people intending to take COVID-19 vaccination are allowed to travel within the state.

- Essential services shops such as dairy, vegetable, fruits, groceries, meat and fish shop will be allowed.

- Restaurants and other eateries will be allowed only for home delivery

- Hotels and restaurants to function under strict COVID-19 protocols

- Marriages and other ceremonies registered in COVID Jagratha Portal are allowed. However, people will have to adhere to strict coronavirus protocols.

- Public transport allowed only for essential services employees

What's Closed?

- Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institution will remain close.

- Liquor shops, beauty parlour, malls, theatres, religious places will remain close.

- All summer camps to remain close

- IT companies to remain close

