New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala government on Monday (February 28) eased the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. More relaxations have been given by the state government keeping in mind the dip in Coronavirus cases. In the order, the government allowed the bars, hotels, restaurants, eateries, and theatres to function with full occupancy. The limit of the number of people allowed in public functions has also been increased. The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

"Kerala government issues more relaxations in COVID19 guidelines as cases decrease in the state; 100% seating capacity allowed in hotels, bars, restaurants, & theatres. A maximum of 1,500 people, with one person in a 25 sq ft area, allowed for public functions," the chief minister office (CMO) announced as reported by news agency ANI.

Here are the dos and don'ts according to the new guidelines:

Bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries are function with full/ 100 per cent occupancy.

Theatres and cinema halls are also allowed to function with 100 per cent occupancy.

Upto 1,500 people are allowed in a 25 sq ft area for public functions.

The government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly. These restrictions have been lifted.

The State administration has also opened schools, colleges and creches amid dip in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date. Kerala has been one of the top 5 states which contributed high numbers in the Coronavirus tally in India during the third wave of the infection.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha