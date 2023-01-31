Kerala Court Sentences Man To Three Life Terms For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter

Following this, a case was lodged and the victim’s father was arrested. (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

A KERALA court has given three life sentences to a man on Monday who repeatedly raped and impregnated his minor daughter. The man was found guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, and intimidation of the victim under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Manseri Fast Track Special Court judge Rajesh K sentenced the man to three life terms for committing offences, special public prosecutor (SPP) A Somasundaran said. The court in its ruling said that the convict shall remain imprisoned until the end of his natural life. The court also levied a fine of Rs 6.6 lakh on the convict.

According to the SPP, who provided the case details, the first incident of rape occurred in March 2021 when no one was at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the then-15-year-old girl had online classes and was studying when her father dragged her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her, he said said.

The SSP further informed that when the victim resisted, he threatened to kill the victim’s mother. Subsequently, the convict repeatedly raped his daughter when no one was at home till October 2021.

The victim started going to school when physical classes resumed in November 2021 and during that time she experienced some abdominal pain, for which she was taken to the hospital, but nothing was found.

She was taken to a government medical college in January 2022 when she once again complained of pain, where it was discovered that she was pregnant. At that time, the girl claimed that her father was the culprit, as per the SPP.

Following this, a case was lodged and the victim’s father was arrested. The victim's pregnancy was medically terminated, and the DNA samples of the girl, the foetus, and her father were collected.

The conviction of the accused depended heavily on the DNA evidence as well as the victim's and her mother's statements, the SSP said. The trial was conducted speedily to ensure that the accused does not come out in the interim and influence the victim or the witnesses," a police official as quoted by PTI, said.

(With Agency Inputs.)