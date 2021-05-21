Kerala COVID Restrictions: Meanwhile, the chief minister further stated that the triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the lockdown imposed in the state will now be extended till May 30 to stem the growth of the coronavirus. The lockdown, which was imposed in Kerala earlier this month, is going to end on May 23.

Meanwhile, the chief minister further stated that the triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active caseload have come down. However, the triple lockdown in Mallapuram will continue to remain in force till further orders.

This comes on the day when Kerala reported a total of 29,673 new COVID-19 cases, while 142 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 6,994. In the same period of time, the state registered 41,032 recoveries which took the total recoveries in Kerala to 19,79,919. Meanwhile, the active cases in Kerala stand at 3,06,346.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also announced several relaxations for districts under the lockdown, while no relaxations were announced for areas under the triple lockdown.

The relaxations applicable to only areas under lockdown are:

1.Wedding groups can visit showrooms for up to an hour.

2.Textile and jewellery showrooms can open for home delivery and online sales with a limited number of employees.

3.Migrant workers are allowed to work in pineapple farms.

4.Tax consultants and GST practitioners can work on Thursdays and Fridays.

5.The state disaster relief fund can distribute fresh food kits to fisherfolk families.

6.Telecom tower works can be carried out

The triple lockdown imposed earlier in four districts have been reduced to only one district and now only Mallapuram district will remain under the triple lockdown. The triple lockdown is a three-step process that focuses on intervention by the police at three different levels.

The first step is to completely lock the listed areas to ensure that no one enters or moves out of them, while the second step is to impose lockdown in clusters where a higher number of COVID-19 cases are reported. The third step involves imposing lockdown on the residences of infected people to ensure that the patient and their family members stay inside.

What is allowed and what is not during the triple lockdown?

• Hospital shops will remain open

• All roads to be closed

• All government offices will be closed

• No travel allowed

• ATM and essential banking operations allowed

• Essential grocery shops open

• Airport and railway stations operational in an emergency

