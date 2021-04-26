Earlier today, in an all-party meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the common opinion was that Kerala should not go into a complete lockdown.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid rising cases in Kerala, the state government has imposed restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus. In the new restrictions, it was mentioned that cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, and other entertainment parks will remain shut until further orders.

What are the new guidelines imposed in Kerala?

*In religious places, people can be allowed to worship but with a distance of 2 metre and maximum people restricted in religious places is 50.

*Only election-related counting arrangement, essential and emergency services shall be allowed on May 1 and May 2.

*All social, political, cultural and religious functions will be prohibited until further orders.

*Only essential services will be permitted on Saturday and Sunday.

*Only 50 people will be allowed in marriages and only 20 people can take part in the funeral gathering.

*Takeaways and home deliveries will be encouraged in the restaurants.

*All agriculture, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries and construction work will continue as usual.

*Shops and restaurants will be closed at 7 PM and takeaways and home delivery services can continue till 9 PM.

*Apart from this, it was also mentioned in the order that officials on election duty will need to produce either the final vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours before the start of the counting.

Earlier today, in an all-party meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the common opinion was that Kerala should not go into a complete lockdown. But all parties suggested that strict restrictions should be enforced in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Talking about the coronavirus cases of Kerala, the state reported 28,469 fresh cases of infection and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 14.5 lakh in Kerala. On the other hand, the mortality cases in the state have crossed the mark of over 5,000.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma