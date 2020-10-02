Kerala Coronavirus News: Section-144 CrCP has been imposed in three districts of Kerala -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the state, the Kerala government on Friday announced that it has decided to impose Section-144 CrCP in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts of the state, reported news agency ANI.

In its order, the state government said that "gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection" and that is why is decided to impose Section-144 in three dsitricts of Kerala.

According to the order issued by the state government, "any congregation or public function (indoor and outdoor) of more than five people within containment zones will not be allowed, except for marriages and Funerals where upto 20 persons would be permitted".

Talking about the areas outside containment zones, the state government has noted that congregation or public function of more than five people in outdoor spaces is prohibited.

However, the state government has noted that all essential services like selling of essential groceries, medicines and food items will continue in the three districts.

Coronavirus in Kerala:

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected 2,12,499 and claimed 791 lives in Kerala so far. The state government on Friday evening said that 9,258 positive cases and 20 new deaths were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours.

According to the state government, four districts reported over 1000 cases, the highest from Kozhikode 1146, Thiruvananthapuram 1096, Ernakulam 1042 and Malappuram 1016, while Kollam accounted for 892 cases and Thrissur 812.

The state government further said that 4,092 recoveries were reported during the same period, which is the highest single day spike in recoveries so far.

"While 77,482 people are presently under treatment, 1,35,144 have recovered from the disease," Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Of the positive cases, 8,274 were infected through contact and the source of infection 657 is not known, while 47 had come from abroad and 184 from other states," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma