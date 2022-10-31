Kerala Cop Feeds Famished Baby, Hailed By Police Chief

Ramaya was invited with her family at the Kozhikode Chevayur Police Station and honoured with a certificate of appreciation. (Reuters Image Used For Representation)

Kerala policewoman MR Ramaya was felicitated by police chief Anil Kant on Monday for breastfeeding an infant baby who got separated from her mother. After this Civil Police Officer MR Ramaya was invited with her family at the Kozhikode Chevayur Police Station and she was honoured with a certificate of appreciation. The police chief said that this act of compassion in treating the famished infant had enhanced the reputation of the police force.

High Court judge Devan Ramachandran got highly impressed by her service of kindness and compassion to save the famished infant and had also written a letter to the police chief applauding her work. She was also presented with a certificate from the judge by the police chief. She received the best face of the police force certificate after her fine work.

A 22-year-old woman, the mother of the infant, lodged a complaint with the Chevayur police station on Saturday morning that her baby was missing. It is due to a family dispute that the infant had been taken away from the mother. After following the information that the father may have gone with the infant to Bengaluru on his way to work, police stations were informed along Wayanad border. The Sultan Batheri Police found and detained the father travelling with the infant while checking vehicles along the border.

After seeing the critical condition of the infant, the police rushed the exhausted and famished newborn to a hospital. Doctors found the infant's sugar level was low. When Ramya reached the hospital, she informed the doctors that she was a lactating mother and she fed the infant. And in the evening, the infant was united with the mother.

Ramya is a native of Chinghampur Kozhikode, who joined the police force four years ago. She had completed her training in the second batch of the women's battalion. She served in the fourth squad of the Armed Police Battalion. She had joined the Chevayur police station after her maternity leave. Ramya is a mother of two babies and is the wife of schoolteacher Ashwant Viswan VR.

(With Inputs From ANI)