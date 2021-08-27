India Coronavirus News: As per the Health Ministry, Kerala continues to be in the danger zone as the southern state reported 30,007 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Friday increased by 11,174 to reach 3.44 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 44,658 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that the country's total tally stands at 3.26 crore.

As per the Health Ministry, Kerala continues to be in the danger zone as the southern state reported 30,007 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third straight day when the state reported more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases.

It also said that Kerala's test positivity rate stands at an alarming 18.03 per cent while adding that 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from the southern state.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that Maharashtra also remains a COVID-19 hotspot as the state reported 5,108 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Maharashtra has reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

496 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Health Ministry said that 496 deaths were reported in the 24 hours in India that pushed the country's death toll to 4.36 lakh. It said that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.34 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

As per the Health Ministry data, Kerala reported 162 deaths, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 159 fatalities. Meanwhile, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported 66, 26 and 25 fatalities respectively.

Over 61 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far

The Health Ministry also said that more than 61 crore vaccine doses -- 47.19 crore jabs as first dose and 13.91 crore jabs as second dose -- have been administered in India so far. It also informed that 50 per cent of the eligible population in India is now vaccinated with first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

"India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma