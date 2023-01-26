Kerala Congress Screens BBC Documentary On PM Modi Amid Ongoing Controversy

THE KERALA'S Congress unit on is screening the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, reported NDTV.

The documentary has sparked a massive controversy across the country and the Centre has banned it calling it a false "propaganda".

Meanwhile, the students of several educational institutions and many opposition parties have been hosting the screening of the documentary across India.

The United State Department also spoke about the matter and described India banning the documentary as a matter of press freedom, saying that it is high time to highlight the importance of democratic principles like freedom of expression and make it a point around the world as well as in India.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, in a regular briefing on Wednesday, underlined that Washington supports free press around the world and that it is a matter of utmost importance to highlight democratic principles like freedom of expression.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that India's sovereignty is not so fragile to be affected by a mere film and that it could've been ignored.

"I don't think that our sovereignty is that fragile that it will be affected by a film, [telecasted] on a foreign television channel," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anil K Antony, the son of former Union Minister A K Anthony also announced his resignation from the party, a day after he criticised the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Police on Wednesday also detained protesters who were sloganeering outside Jamia Millia Islamia University over the varsity authorities not allowing the screening of the documentary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, had also raised a question on censorship by the government and said, "Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out."