Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the spread of Coronavirus across the country, at least 13 students of a veterinary college tested positive for Norovirus in Kerala's Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district. Though things have been brought under control and no further spread is reported, health authorities said they are preparing a data bank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures. Veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus.

Looking at the situation, Health Minister Veena George on Friday asked people to be vigilant and issued guidelines. "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic," Veena George said, adding, "With proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention".

Guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of Norovirus:

* Person infected with Norovirus should take proper rest at home

* The person should drink ORS solution and boiled water

* The ministry also said, that people should wash fruits and vegetable and then consume it

* Avoid stale and exposed foods

* People should use chlorinated water for domestic use and should chlorinated drinking water sources, wells, and storage tanks with bleaching powder

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a waterborne disease that is contagious in nature. Norovirus can cause stomach-related problems like vomiting, diarrhea, and inflammation in the lining of the intestines. Norovirus does not significantly affect healthy people, but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with other comorbidities. This animal-borne disease can also be spread through direct contact with infected individuals.

Causes of Norovirus:

*Consuming contaminated water or food

* Touching contaminated surface or food and then touching your hand to your mouth

* Direct contact with a person who has Norovirus infection

Symptoms of Norovirus:

* Diarrhea

* Stomach ache

* Vomiting

* Nausea

* Fever

* Headache

* Body ache

Note: Severe vomiting and diarrhea can cause dehydration

Treatment for Norovirus:

* Drink plenty of fluid to replace the loss of fluid

* Maintain hygiene

* Wash your hands with soap properly before consuming food

* Consume lots of green vegetables and fresh fruits

* Always keep an eye on your symptoms, whether it deteriorating or getting improved.

* Eat fish especially crab, shell fishes after cooking well

