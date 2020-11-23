Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said that the amendment to the Kerala Police Act, which would enable arrests for "offensive" content or social media posts, will not be implemented for now.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After facing intense backlash over the move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said that the amendment to the Kerala Police Act, which would enable arrests for "offensive" content or social media posts, will not be implemented for now.

"With the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for the protection of democracy. In this situation, it's not intended to amend the law," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"Detailed discussions will be held in the Assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties," the Kerala CM added.

The Vijayan government has been on the receiving end from the Opposition over the proposed amendment in the Kerala Police Act. The critics said that the law could be used to suppress free speech silence critics and target the media.

On Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed a special order seeking to punish those guilty of spreading derogatory or defamatory content by any means, including social media. There was a provision of up to three years in jail, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both for the offenders.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma