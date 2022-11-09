Kerala Cabinet To Bring Ordinance To Remove Governor As Chancellor Of State University

THE KERALA Cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor of the universities in the state. The government is planning to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out, "An ordinance only becomes valid when the Governor signs it, so I find this slightly odd that the state cabinet will pass a resolution asking the Governor... let's see whether he wants to do it."

Tharoor termed the tussle between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as unfortunate, saying it is "bad for the constitutional government in the country and bad for the state".

The decision from the Kerala Cabinet came after Governor sought the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state. As per an order issued by the Kerala Governor- Vice-Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunachath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University have been asked to resign from their posts, ANI quoted.

Later, vice Chancellors of the nine universities who were against Khan’s decision, moved to the High Court challenging the Governor's order to tender their resignations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan's government had requested the High Court to stay the appointment that was ordered by Governor. However, the court declined to stay the appointment.

As per the UGC Regulations also, the Visitor/Chancellor shall appoint the Vice Chancellor out of the panel of names recommended by the Search Committee. Therefore, when only one name was recommended and the panel of names was not recommended, the Chancellor had no option to consider the names of the other candidates, the top court observed.

(With Agency Inputs)