One Student Dead, 40 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Kerala's Idukki District

The deceased was identified as a student named Mithilaj. The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Adimali and nearby areas.

By Akanksha Verma
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 11:04 AM IST
One student was killed and 40 others injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge at Adimali in Idukki district of Kerala. The bus was carrying students and teachers of Tirur Industrial Training Institute, Malappuram, when the accident happened.

The body of the dead student was recovered by the local people when a search was conducted after his classmates informed him that Mithilaj was missing.

In a separate incident, two youths lost their lives when a police jeep hit them while they were travelling on a motorbike. The dead were identified as Justin and his friend Alex from Kottayam. Police said that the accident occurred at 3.30 am in the morning at Thalavady in the Alappuzha district.

At the time of the accident, the driver was alone in the jeep.In another incident, a woman pedestrian was mowed down by a private bus in Koyilandi in Kozhikode district. Police said that the identity of the woman was to be ascertained.

Two youths died in another road accident when their two-wheeler was hit by an oil tanker in Chingavanam in the Kottayam district. The youths who lost their lives were identified as Shyam and Arun Kumar.

