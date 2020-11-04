The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent extended by it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent extended by it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. The probe agency will now need the state’s permission to carry out any investigation in the state. With the latest move, Kerala has now joined the list of non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to have gagged the premier probe agency from investigating cases without permission.

The Kerala government and the Centre are at loggerheads over a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the ''Life Mission'', a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. In October, the Kerala high court stayed CBI investigation considering a plea by the state government.

Vijayan, known for his tough demeanour, on Monday went hammer and tongs at national agencies, which are presently probing a few cases in Kerala.

"None had any doubt when the probe began, but of late doubts have started creeping in ever since the news of what's going to happen the next day comes out through the media. Selective leaks are taking place. In short the agencies are not working the way it should happen as it lacks professionalism. Evidence collection takes place in a prejudiced manner," news agency IANS quoted the state CM as saying.

Recently, the Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent it extended to the probe agency to conduct probe in the state, after the CBI filed a case to investigate the ratings scam on the basis of a complaint filed in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, ruled by the Congress, withdrew the general consent to CBI in January 2019. to CBI in January 2019. And in July 2020, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan followed suit.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha