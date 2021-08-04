The government said that District Disaster Management Authorities will publish every Wednesday the list of the areas where ‘special stringent lockdown restrictions’ will be imposed

Trivandrum | Jagran News Desk: Kerala government on Wednesday announced ‘special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions’ in the areas with Weekly Infection Population Ration (WIPR) more than 10. Weekly Infection Population Ratio is the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the week multiplied by 1000 divided by total population of panchayath or the urban ward.

The government said that District Disaster Management Authorities will publish every Wednesday the list of the areas where ‘special stringent lockdown restrictions’ will be imposed.

In the areas with WIPR less than ten, the restrictions will remain less stringent. However, all shops, tourism centres and other establishments must mandatorily display the vaccination status of employees and the number of customers permitted at the time. The government said that it will be the responsibility of the owner of such establishments to control crowding outside and inside the shop, failure to comply with may result in action from law enforcement authorities.

