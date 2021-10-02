New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the new COVID-19 cases recede in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday announces further relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs ahead of the festive season. The new relaxations include the reopening of cinema halls across the state from October 25. Theatres will, however, be allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity and all employees, and those coming to watch the movies should be vaccinated with the two doses.

The decision to relax more COVID curbs came after a Covid analysis meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As per the order issued by the Kerala government, it was also decided during the meeting that from next Monday, all colleges will open for final year students while the regular classes for all students will start from October 18. Those who will come to attend the classes should be vaccinated with both doses.

With regards to marriages, it has been decided to increase the number of guests from 20 to 50, and grama sabhas also can be convened, but will have to follow the Covid protocols.

The Kerala government had earlier announced new coronavirus-related guidelines, restricting movement of those who have not taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, the state allows in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and the staff should be fully vaccinated.

In the earlier restrictions, the Chief Minister said that air conditioning in hotels will not be allowed. He added that all the Indoor stadiums and swimming pools can be opened for persons who are vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine.

This came after Kerala logged 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,07,936 and the death toll to 25,303. There are 1,41,155 active cases in the state of which only 11 per cent are in hospitals. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections on Saturday--1,730, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,584 and Thrissur 1,579.

Meanwhile, 14,437 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 45,40,866. Of those found infected on Saturday, 51 reached the state from outside while 12,458 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 623 are yet to be traced and 85 health workers are also among the infected.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan