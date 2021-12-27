New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Govt on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state from December 30 to January 2nd. In view of the rising Omicron cases, in the state night curfew starting 10 pm in the night to 5 am in the morning will be imposed from December 30.

According to the new guidelines, No celebrations will be allowed after 10 pm on December 31 in the state. The decision comes in after the state witnessed a constant rise in COVID cases. In a review meeting today, the govt decided to restrict the celebrations in the state and also decided to closely monitor all the places with large public gatherings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the imposition of night curfew stating that the state's Omicron tally has risen to 57 and it requires action to curb the cases in the state.

All shops and establishments including clubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants have to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. and operate with 50 percent seating on all four days.

The curbs would be applicable to beaches also, Vijayan said in a statement.

He said 98 percent of the above aged 18 years population have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, and 77 percent have taken both doses."

Starting from January 3, children in the age group 15 to 17 will be given Covid vaccine, likewise, health workers and those aged above 60 years having co-morbidities will be given the booster dose," said Vijayan and added that the health system in the state is fully geared to meet any eventualities, even in case if a third wave happens.

Kerala in the last 24 hours reported 1,636 cases, taking the overall caseload to 52,24,929. The state has so far reported 46,822 deaths.

Posted By: Ashita Singh