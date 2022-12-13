'Kept Country In Dark': Owaisi, Other Opposition Leaders Slam Centre Over India-China LAC Clash

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre for keeping the country in the dark for days after learning about the reports of an encounter between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. He questioned why Parliament was not notified of the occurrence, PTI reported. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly called for an emergency meeting over the issue and is also likely to address the Parliament today.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops took place in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, which led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, the release issued on Monday, as quoted by ANI stated.

Calling the report from Arunachal "worrying and alarming", Owaisi, who is an MP in the Lok Sabha, said that he would give an adjournment motion on the issue today.

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" Owaisi said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief sought clarity on the incident if it was similar to Galwan in which soldiers from the Indian side had suffered casualties. "The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can't the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?" he tweeted.

He later took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership calling it "weak" and said that it led to "humiliation against China".

"The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue," Owaisi tweeted further.

On Monday, Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari also demanded a comprehensive discussion over the matter in the ongoing Winter session in Parliament. "The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh. This is Twang, Arunachal Pradesh extreme North East. Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party warrants a full discussion in Parliament," tweeted Tewari.

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was fiercely resisted by Indian soldiers. In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.