People who were sent back were not carrying valid documentation, such as a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR Test report not older than 72 hours.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand Police on Saturday sent back as many as 2,000 vehicles that were on their way to Mussoorie, multiple reports stated. The development reportedly took place after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government announced strict restrictions to prevent state’s hill stations and tourist destinations from becoming potential hotspots of Coronavirus pandemic due to overcrowding due to influx of tourists.

Barricades, additional checkpoints put up: Report

The Uttarakhand Police set up barricades on Dehradun-Mussorie highway to stop and check the vehicles entering Mussoorie. Additional checkpoints were also set up at the Kuthal gate and Kimadi areas towards Mussorie. By Saturday, 5:00 PM, a total of 2,000 vehicles were stopped and sent back, Hindustan Times reported.

Other reports add that the people who were sent back were not carrying valid documentation, such as a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR Test report not older than 72 hours. Tourists entering Mussorie as well as Nainital mandatorily need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report.

Earlier, several kilometer long traffic jam was seen on the narrow roads of Mussorie and thousands tried to enter the hill station. A video that went viral showing several maskless tourists bathing at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls, took the social media by storm and alarmed the authorities, both local and central.

#IndiaFightsCorona

➡️Spread of infection in community is linked to our behaviour.

✅Avoid crowding Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

📍Kempty Falls, Mussoorie, July 2021 #Unite2FightCorona

pic.twitter.com/BJz8aUJCND — PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence (@prodefkohima) July 10, 2021

Following the viral visuals, only 50 tourists are allowed at once at Kempty waterfall, the authorities issued directions later.

“Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussorie; can't stay at the spot beyond half an hour. A check-post to be set up to monitor the tourists,” Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate told news agency ANI.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, in a press briefing on COVID-19 pandemic termed the activities at kempty falls ‘an open invitation to virus’.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has inoculated 48,89,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma