'Kejriwal's Poll Guarantee Fulfilled': Punjab Govt Opens 400 New Mohalla Clinics Across State

The state's total number of neighbourhood health centres will reach 500 after the opening of 400 new "Aam Aadmi" clinics. (Pic- Screengrab from @ArvindKejriwal)

ALMOST a year after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Punjab polls, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched 400 more "Aam Aadmi" clinics in the state and called the launch event in the state the fulfilment of another "Kejriwal ki guarantee".

पंजाब की जनता को बधाई। पंजाब में आज एक साथ 500 आम आदमी क्लीनिक की शुरुआत हो रही है। https://t.co/W8ckM0hobF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2023

The state's total number of neighbourhood health centres will reach 500 after the opening of 400 new "Aam Aadmi" clinics.

The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, said that he was happy to note that the AAP-led Punjab government opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.

"I am happy to say that Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled one more "Kejriwal ki guarantee" (Kejriwal's guarantee)," the AAP chief said, referring to the promises made by the party in the run up to the 2022 assembly polls.

Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab, and in the time to come, more such facilities will come up, Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

During the event, the state health minister, Balbir Singh, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged the people of Punjab to be patient and assured them that all promises would be kept.

The AAP chief said that the party has already fulfilled its earlier promise of 300 units of free electricity per month.

He also added that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is also taking action against corruption and will not spare anyone found to be involved in the corrupt practices.

He also praised the Mann regime and said that 26,000 government jobs had been provided in the state in the last 10 months, which he termed a "big thing".

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, Kejriwal said that the police have been given a free hand by the government in the state. Hitting at the previous governments in the state, he said that strict action would be taken against the gangsters.

(With PTI Inputs)