Kejriwal's Appeal For Lakshmi-Ganesha On Currency Sparks Row; Know About RBI Laws And Past Demands

In addition to pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that India would prosper if images of the gods were printed as well. (Credit-ANI)

DELHI Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal kicked up a row after he urged the central government to include the pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesha on fresh currency notes to help improve the country's economic status.

“We can all see that our economy is not recovering. We all want India to become a developed country and for that lot of work needs to be done. But all efforts will be only successful when there will be gods and goddesses’ grace on us," said Kejriwal.



Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stated, "Today, I appeal to the Central Government that our currency includes a picture of Gandhi Ji on one side, it should be kept as it is, but on the other side, photos of Lakshmi Ji and Ganesh ji should be included."

After the statement was made, a large number of leaders called it "politically motivated," while others have their own versions of currency.

The AAP leader said he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his request.

Who Can Change Currency Notes?

According to the constitution, the Reserve Bank of India has the responsibility of printing and managing currency notes. Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934 says, "The design, form, and material of bank notes shall be such as may be approved by the [Central Government] after consideration of the recommendations made by the Central Board."

The RBI is governed by a central board of directors who are appointed by the government of India keeping in mind the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

The primary task of managing currencies is under the purview of the Department of Currency Management of the RBI. As per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Department of Currency Management is responsible for managing the RBI's fundamental currency management functions.

RBI, on its official website, says, "Currency management essentially relates to the issue of notes and coins and the retrieval of unfit notes from circulation. This work is performed through 18 issue offices of the Reserve Bank and a wide network of 4,195 currency chests, 488 repositories and 3,562 small coin depots managed by banks and government treasuries," the RBI said on its official website."

The Process

The Department of Currency Management of the RBI is responsible for working on the design of the rupee note if it needs to be changed or updated. It sends the design to the RBI before sending it to the central government for approval. Final approval of the currency note design comes from the Centre. After the approval from the central government comes, the change is then implemented on the currency notes.

Demands In The Past

According to the Economic Times, the Centre's intention to mark religious holidays by releasing coins with images of deities engraved on them was called into question by the Delhi High Court in 2014, which stated that "our Constitution does not permit" this. "Religious issues cannot be addressed by the state. Put an end to such behaviour. You are commemorating a specific religion by issuing a coin."

In the year 2010, an RTI reply to the demand for changes in the currency notes was sent by the Department of Economic Affairs' Additional Secretary Manish Sinha to businessman Praful Sarda in 2019, reports IANS.

A panel by the RBI was formed and a high-screening committee was set up on the advice of the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, who felt that "no other personality could better represent the ethos of India than Mahatma Gandhi".