Kejriwal Takes Swipe At BJP Over PM Modi's 'Revdi' Remarks, Asks Why Only Politicians Get Free Facilities

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'revdi' culture remark and said that even politicians get free facilities.

Taking a dig at PM Modi's remark, the Aam Aadmi Party Supremo posted a video of PM Modi talking about freebies during a virtual while organising the “grih pravesh” ceremony of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"People are very much worried about inflation. Why should the public not get free education, free treatment, free medicines, electricity?" he wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Politicians also get so many free facilities. How many rich got waived off their bank loans? Don't insult the public by repeatedly saying free revdi." said Delhi CM.

This comes after PM Modi on Saturday said that a large section of people has "resolved to free the country from revdi culture".

Highlighting the government's investment of the tax-payers money into the welfare schemes such as the PMAY-G scheme he said that the tax-payers would be delighted to see their money being spent on poor.

"When I am giving 4 lakh houses, every tax-payer would think that some poor person from Madhya Pradesh is also celebrating Diwali besides me because of the new house. But when the same tax-payer sees that free revdis (freebies) are being distributed with the money collected from him, he becomes disappointed," said PM Modi.

"A lot of taxpayers are writing letters to me today. I am glad that a big section of the country has resolved to free the country from revdi culture," he added.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time when he highlighted the revdi culture.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya had said that successive governments have been caring for the poor and Kejriwal cannot claim the credit for measures taken by a welfare government.

"In what seems like an inadvertent slip, Kejriwal admits that various governments, for the last 70-75 years, have been providing free education, food and healthcare to the poor. That is a welfare state. Arvind Kejriwal can't claim the credit. His politics however is all about 'revdi culture'," he had said.