Kejriwal Slams BJP-led Centre Over Chinese Imports Despite Tensions With Beijing

THE AAM Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Centre over the alleged Chinese incursions into Indian territory and asked the BJP-led government why it is allowing Chinese imports into the country at a time when the northern neighbor is increasing hostility on the border.

“I appeal to people to boycott Chinese goods. We will buy Indian products even if those cost double,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Kejriwal was speaking after the conclusion of his party’s national council’s meet.

AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal today also said that his party is the only one to get the tag of a national party within ten years of its formation and asserted that they will win the next Gujarat election in 2027.

According to reports, the national council was meeting to discuss the party’s expansion plans across India. All elected representatives and key office bearers of the party from various states were present in the meeting. Arvind Kejriwal chaired the meeting as the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal trained his guns at the BJP for failing to tackle the issue of inflation and unemployment saying, that people were fed up of these issues under the BJP government at Centre. He tried to project his party’s governance record in Delhi as an alternative.

"AAP government in Delhi has shown inflation can be contained, jobs can be created. Delhi inflation is lowest in India at 4.7 per cent," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also claimed that industrialists and high net worth people are leaving India. He pinned the blame for this on BJP govt alleging that it is not letting them work and instead is sending central investigative agencies like ED and CBI after them.

The meeting was attended by all 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Apart from discussing these issues of inflation, unemployment, and Chinese incursion, the party passed separate resolutions on them, the sources said as reported by PTI.

The meeting, started at 10 am at a resort in Kapashera on the outskirts of Delhi. This meeting assumes significance as it comes close after the just-concluded assembly polls in Gujarat, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won five seats and secured nearly 13 percent vote share, becoming eligible for getting National Party status by the Election Commission.

(With agency inputs)