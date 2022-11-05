Kejriwal Says Sukesh Chandrashekhar ‘Will Join BJP’ After Conman’s ‘Rs 500 Cr Paid To AAP’ Letter | 10 Points

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that the BJP was contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Gujarat Assembly elections with the support of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The claim from Bhardwaj came after Chandrashekhar who is lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital wrote an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Alleging that he is being threatened by the AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG after his complaint to Delhi LG went public.

Here Are 10 Points You Need To Know:

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj said Delhi MCD and Gujarat elections pushed BJP in fear and as of result, the party is relying on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for mileage.

"Chandrashekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug," he alleged, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, said since the Election Commission of India announced the election date the party is nervous and defaming the AAP party.

“All the criminals and thieves, dacoits and conmen, all join BJP. They (BJP) can make any criminal in jail say anything against anyone. I am hearing now that in the next few weeks a criminal called Sukesh Chandrasekhar will be joining BJP,” Delhi CM said, as quoted by NDTV.

Earlier today, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is facing several cases of money laundering, wrote a new letter alleging that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar director general (DG) after his complaint to Delhi LG went public.

In his new letter, Conman alleged Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. He also called Delhi chief minister a Maha Thug.

“Kejriwal, if I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered a Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha thug ?” his letter read.

Earlier this week, Conman Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to Satyender Jain. He also claimed that he had known Jain since 2015.

The BJP earleir called the AAP a "maha thug" party after After Chandrashekhar claimed that AAP leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in Delhi jail, has been facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him. He has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore money from high-profile people.