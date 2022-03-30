New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.



He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital.

"Talks being held about rights of states. Chief Minister Kejriwal speaks the same...I can't bring such a Bill for Maharashtra, Gujarat, or Bengal. Neither I nor Centre can do it in states. But if you don't know difference between state and a Union Territory, I think Constitution needs to be studied again," Home Minister Amit Shah said. "I would like to tell you that this Bill is as per the Constitution and it is absolutely a Constitutional Bill. Since Delhi is a Union Territory Govt of India has the right to bring any legislation relating to it," he added.



The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri targeted the Congress, alleging that the municipal corporation was divided into three parts in a hurry so that "one family, one party continues to enjoy power". Bidhuri, an MP from South Delhi, pointed put that at the time of the trifurcation of the municipal corporation of Delhi in 2011-12, both at the Centre and in Delhi, there was a Congress government.

He said that when the common and poor people of Delhi started being elected in the corporation, those who praised "one family" did not like it, and the trifurcation was done in a hurry to reduce the powers of the mayor and standing committee chairperson.

With input from agencies

Posted By: Mukul Sharma