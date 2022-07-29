Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG Amid Singapore Visit Row, Says 'Matbhed Ho Sakta Hai Manbhed Nahi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi's development that both of them work together. The meeting came after a face-off between Kejriwal and Saxena, who, earlier last week, rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".

After his weekly meeting with the LG, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. Several issues were discussed including water, cleanliness and electricity. We will work together as we have always done so far".

We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG & I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together: CM pic.twitter.com/NkVPuFV24A — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Kejriwal further asserted that there can be differences of opinion on various matters but there is no fallout between us. "Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG and I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions and work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together", he said.

Last month, the High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal to the World Cities Summit. However, Kejriwal could not visit the Summit due to the delay in completing the travel formalities. AAP on Thursday blamed the Centre for the delay saying that this has brought humiliation to the country and the city.

"Not only there was too much delay by then but the last date of July 20 for completing the travel formalities had also passed," the Delhi government said in a statement. It also claimed the Centre's intention was to stop the chief minister from speaking at an international forum "about world-class works done in Delhi in health, education and other fields".

"It is clear from this that the intention of the Central government was to prevent the Chief Minister from talking about the world-class work done in Delhi. The goal of the Central government may have been accomplished, but it is also responsible for the way the country has faced disgrace amongst the global community," claimed the statement.

It was earlier reported that the LG has underlined the fact that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) does not have exclusive domain over the issues corresponding with the theme of the conference and hence it will be inappropriate for a Chief Minister to be attending the same.

The LG's office believes in the context of the WCS Smart City Workshop that is being organized as a part of the conference, it has been pointed out that the Smart City Project in Delhi is being anchored by the NDMC. Apart from the above facts, a Chief Minister attending such a conference will also set a bad precedent.

