'Kejriwal Is Actual Target': AAP Lashes Out At BJP Hours After ED Summons To MLA Durgesh Pathak

THE AAM Aadmi Party questioned the Enforcement Directorate's summons of its MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday, claiming that the "actual target" of the move is not a probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy, but the Chief Minister's "rising political graph."

AAP reacted after Durgest Pathak, the party in-charge of MCD polls, was questioned by the probe agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to an investigation into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted in hindi that BJP-ED-CBI will contest election in Gujarat and Delhi now.

“Now, the BJP-ED-CBI alliance will contest both the Gujarat and Delhi (civic body) elections.”

ED summons to Pathak has made it clear that the MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wondered what his party's in-charge of Delhi civic body elections had to do with the government's excise policy, for which he was summoned by the agency.

आज ED ने “आप” के MCD के चुनाव इंचार्ज दुर्गेश पाठक को समन किया है। दिल्ली सरकार की शराब नीति से हमारे MCD चुनाव इंचार्ज का क्या लेना देना? इनका टार्गेट शराब नीति है या MCD चुनाव? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 19, 2022

The AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi slammed the BJP, claiming that the ED's move demonstrated that the "actual target" is AAP national convenor Kejriwal's "rising political graph," not the excise policy.

“The ED's summons to @AamAadmiParty MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak makes it clear that investigation into liquor policy is just an excuse. The rising political graph of @ArvindKejriwal is the actual target,” Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The MCD elections are expected to take place by the end of the year, following the completion of the 270-ward delimitation exercise.