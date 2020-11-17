New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the Central government to allow shutting down several crowded markets in the national capital, which are becoming a local COVID hotspot, in wake of the current spurt in the coronavirus across the city.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The chief minister further thanked the Centre for increasing ICU beds immediately in Delhi hospitals and said that the government and other agencies have doubled up their efforts but it will only achieve desired results when the people take necessary precautions.

"I am thankful to Central govt for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. All governments & agencies have doubled their efforts to control #COVID19 but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks & follow social distancing", Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the government has also sent a proposal to the Delhi LG for reducing the number guests at marriage ceremonies again to 50 people from 200, which was increased earlier this month.

"But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"People think it (COVID-19) will not happen to them. I request you with folded hands that the Coronavirus disease can happen to anyone, and can turn fatal once it infects you. Please follow social distancing. People didn't wear mask during Diwali, didn't follow social distancing while shopping," he added.

Posted By: Talib Khan