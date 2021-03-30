New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday advised the people to 'keep their masks up' as it warned of a 'severe and intensive' COVID-19 situation in some parts of the country. The Health Ministry also asked the states with the most active cases to ramp up testing and focus on proper isolation of the positive patients.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that there are 10 districts in the country that have the maximum active cases of coronavirus. The 10 districts include Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar.

