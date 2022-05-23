Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Amid incessant rains and gusty winds and snowfall, the Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath has been halted and all the devotees are asked to return to their hostels. After the orange alert & incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot & have been urging them to return to their hotels... do not hike to the temple for now & stay safe, CO Rudraprayag, Pramod Kumar said.

Also, the weather department IMD has issued an orange alert for tomorrow as well. "We have stopped around 5,000 people from Guptkashi. Heli services are also closed for now," added CO Rudraprayag.

On Monday, the temperature in Kedarnath dropped due to snowfall, said the authorities. Reportedly, there was extreme cold in the area. The snowfall had started last evening and people were seen taking refuge under umbrellas.

As per the latest developments, the hills around Baba Kedarnath temple looked white and unstained due to snowfall. Despite the bitter cold, a large number of pilgrims were present for darshan on Monday. Uttarakhand separately reported 10.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Sunday to 8.30 am Monday.

The India Meteorological Department, in its special forecast for the Char Dham area, has issued an alert for thunderstorms with hail and lightning till 8.30 am on Tuesday. It also issued an alert of high-velocity winds in the range of 70-80 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the Chardham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

Posted By: Ashita Singh