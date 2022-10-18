Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 6 Pilgrims, Pilot Killed After Chopper Crashes In Uttarakhand; CM Orders Probe

AT LEAST seven people died after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed in Uttarakhand on Tuesday amid poor visibility. The state police and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have reached the spot where the helicopter crashed in Phata, ANI reported.

"7 people died in the crash. The incident took place around 11:40 am. The chopper took place from Kedarnath and was heading towards Guptkashi. The cause of the accident will be known after a proper investigation," C Ravi Shankar, CEO, of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority

The incident took place in Garud Chatti, approximately two km from Kedarnath. The victims who lost their lives in tragedy comprised a pilot and five pilgrims. The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Calling the Uttarakhand tragedy an "unfortunate", Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia said the civil ministry is in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss. "The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss and are constantly monitoring the situation," he tweeted.

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath.

"Very sad news has been received of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," CM Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wrote, "The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences for the incident. "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," PMO India tweeted.